Homeless man offering smiles is brightening drivers' days

Brittany Costelo
September 12, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man who is homeless is making people’s days a bit brighter.

Paul Jackson has been spotted in northeast Albuquerque handing out compliments.

“Thank you for that smile,” he told a driver.

Jackson’s story went viral after Andrea Jaramillo posted a picture of him on Facebook.

“He is always dancing, smiling,” Jaramillo said. “I’ve offered him money a few times and he refuses and says, ‘I just want to see that smile, let me see that smile.’”

Jaramillo said Jackson’s mood in infectious, and that’s exactly why he does it.

“I have nothing else to do in life, I suppose, other than to just make people smile,” he said. “Make them feel good for that moment.”

Brittany Costelo


Updated: September 12, 2019
Created: September 12, 2019

