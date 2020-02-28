Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter

"Because for one, it's within easy reach of the people who need this services directly," Alvin Chege said. "But there's also a crowd that would benefit from this indirectly, like residents."

While opinions about the locations varied, everyone agrees that the shelter should provide a variety of services.

"First thing, I would think about is showers," Estevan Marquez said. "Everyone likes to take showers, then food and maybe some entertainment."

The city of Albuquerque has narrowed down its list of potential locations. They include:

Lot owned by UNM near I-25 and Camino de Salud west of University Avenue

The former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson

Coronado Park near 3rd St and I-40

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hopes to finalize a site by the spring or summer.