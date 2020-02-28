Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter | KOB 4
Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter

Brittany Costello
Created: February 28, 2020 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who are experiencing homelessness have a lot to say about the location of the new homeless shelter in Albuquerque. 

However, their opinions varied about where it should be built.

"Probably somewhere on the edge of town," one man said.

Another person said he thought downtown would be a better location.

"Because for one, it's within easy reach of the people who need this services directly," Alvin Chege said. "But there's also a crowd that would benefit from this indirectly, like residents."

While opinions about the locations varied, everyone agrees that the shelter should provide a variety of services.

"First thing, I would think about is showers," Estevan Marquez said. "Everyone likes to take showers, then food and maybe some entertainment."

The city of Albuquerque has narrowed down its list of potential locations. They include: 

  • Lot owned by UNM near I-25 and Camino de Salud west of University Avenue
  • The former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson
  • Coronado Park near 3rd St and I-40

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller hopes to finalize a site by the spring or summer. 


