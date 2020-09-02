Homeless resource center going up in Trumbull neighborhood

Joy Wang
Updated: September 02, 2020 10:11 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A neighborhood frustrated with homelessness took matters into their own hands, and came up with the idea of creating a resource center for the homeless.
On Wednesday, the resource center began to take shape when a large portable building was delivered.
"Went through two architects and four engineers, and we got abandoned by the two architects and the three engineers, but our fourth engineer was the golden ticket, and he basically helped me carry through the whole entire completion of the site plan," said Joanne Landry of the Trumbull Village Neighborhood Association.
Landry is helping to turn a parking lot into a resource center.
The city council and county got Landry an old APS portable. While Landry worked on getting permits and water and electricity hook ups, the portable was vandalized.
"He didn't destroy the electrical, but he busted every window," Landry said. "So it's coming to me with a whole lot of financial needs in order to get this thing up."
Landry has been feeding the homeless at her church across the street. Soon, they'll have the last piece to get things up and running.
"It's a transitional resource center for homeless and for community, it's, it's an inclusive building which will have ESL classes," Landry said. "It's going to have food hot drinks during the winter. Food. A place where a lot of our homeless neighbors can rest."
Landry hopes to have the facility open by December.
