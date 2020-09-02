Homeless resource center going up in Trumbull neighborhood

The city council and county got Landry an old APS portable. While Landry worked on getting permits and water and electricity hook ups, the portable was vandalized.

"He didn't destroy the electrical, but he busted every window," Landry said. "So it's coming to me with a whole lot of financial needs in order to get this thing up."

Landry has been feeding the homeless at her church across the street. Soon, they'll have the last piece to get things up and running.

"It's a transitional resource center for homeless and for community, it's, it's an inclusive building which will have ESL classes," Landry said. "It's going to have food hot drinks during the winter. Food. A place where a lot of our homeless neighbors can rest."

Landry hopes to have the facility open by December.