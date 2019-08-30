Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name | KOB 4
Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name

Patrick Hayes
August 30, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A homeless woman's claim that she's raising money for a young woman's funeral is being called into question.

Lynette De la Hoya posted the picture of the woman on Facebook. She said the woman was using her sister's death to try and make money.

KOB 4 found the homeless woman, Lisa Stewart, asking for money on Albuquerque West Side.

She said the entire situation is a misunderstanding.

"I got it all straightened out. The family has money," she said. “I am no longer doing that. I was wrong."

Stewart apologized to the family and said she gave them the money she raised.

“I got the air cleared with the father last night when I found out he was involved,” she said. “I gave him everything I had.”

Stewart claims she was a friend of De la Hoya’s sister, and she wanted to help out.

“Francine was a wonderful girl – sorry for your loss. I loved her as well,” Stewart said.

Patrick Hayes


Updated: August 30, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 04:53 PM

