Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name

She said the entire situation is a misunderstanding.

"I got it all straightened out. The family has money," she said. “I am no longer doing that. I was wrong."

Stewart apologized to the family and said she gave them the money she raised.

“I got the air cleared with the father last night when I found out he was involved,” she said. “I gave him everything I had.”

Stewart claims she was a friend of De la Hoya’s sister, and she wanted to help out.

“Francine was a wonderful girl – sorry for your loss. I loved her as well,” Stewart said.