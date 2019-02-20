Homelessnes study for Albuquerque receives bipartistan support
Kai Porter
February 20, 2019 06:18 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- State lawmakers are focusing their attention on the homeless crisis in Albuquerque.
House Bill 657 would give the City of Albuquerque $150,000 for an affordable housing study.
Supporters believe affordable housing would help end homelessness in the city.
During a news conference at the Roundhouse Wednesday, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat who is sponsoring the bill, explained why she believes it's important to study the affordable housing situation in Albuquerque.
"In Albuquerque alone, it's estimated that about 5,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness a year, but other estimates say it could be up to 10,000 or even over 15,000 so it's truly an epidemic that's facing our community,” said Stansbury.
If the bill passes, the City of Albuquerque would have until January 1 to start the independent affordable housing study.
