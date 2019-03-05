Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas | KOB 4
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas

Joshua Panas
March 05, 2019 06:38 PM

LOS LUNAS, N.M.- Two people were shot after forcing their way into a home in Los Lunas, according to New Mexico State Police.

A press release from the department says Stephen Benevides, 43, and Brittany Torres, 34, knocked on the door of the home Saturday night. When the homeowner answered, police said they forced their way inside.

Police said the homeowner retrieved his personal weapon and shot Benevides and Torres. 

The pair ran out of the house and was located on Canada Street. 

They were both taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

Benevides was released and booked into the Valencia County Detention Center. 

Torres remains in the hospital. 

