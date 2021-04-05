Homicide detectives investigate death at SE Albuquerque park | KOB 4
Homicide detectives investigate death at SE Albuquerque park

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 05, 2021 11:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a suspicious death. 

Police said someone called 911 at about 7:45 a.m. Monday morning to report an individual at Singing Arrow Park who appeared to be unconscious. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded and determined the individual was dead. 

Detectives were called out to begin a homicide investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


