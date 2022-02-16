Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of the cross country and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque

Joy Wang
Updated: February 16, 2022 07:21 AM
Created: February 16, 2022 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman was found dead late Tuesday night by Albuquerque police officers responding to a possible robbery of a northwest Albuquerque spa.

APD responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Canna Spa, at 475 Coors Blvd NW, where they found a woman dead inside the building. The discovery activated APD's Homicide Unit to be dispatched. 

Homicide detectives are conducting interviews as a part of their ongoing investigation. No one has been taken into custody. 

By KOB 4’s count, this would be the 13th homicide investigation for Albuquerque police this year.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque
Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque
Court documents: Suspect in state police officer shooting violated parole 3 times before incident
Court documents: Suspect in state police officer shooting violated parole 3 times before incident
As New Mexico's legislative session nears end, here's the latest from the Roundhouse
As New Mexico's legislative session nears end, here's the latest from the Roundhouse
Santa Fe police investigate sexual offense at high school
Santa Fe police investigate sexual offense at high school
Winter weather returns to New Mexico Wednesday through Thursday
Winter weather returns to New Mexico Wednesday through Thursday