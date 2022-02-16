Homicide investigation underway at massage spa in NW Albuquerque

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman was found dead late Tuesday night by Albuquerque police officers responding to a possible robbery of a northwest Albuquerque spa.
APD responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Canna Spa, at 475 Coors Blvd NW, where they found a woman dead inside the building. The discovery activated APD's Homicide Unit to be dispatched.
Homicide detectives are conducting interviews as a part of their ongoing investigation. No one has been taken into custody.
By KOB 4’s count, this would be the 13th homicide investigation for Albuquerque police this year.
