Homicide investigation underway in northeast Albuquerque
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
July 10, 2019 10:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers were called to the area near Candelaria and Morris around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a passerby found a man face down in a parking lot and attempted to render aid, but the man was unresponsive. APD officials say the passerby noticed trauma to the victim's chest.

Detectives are in the beginning stages of the investigation and will release additional details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates. 

