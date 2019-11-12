Homicide investigation underway in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Updated: November 12, 2019 09:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque.

Police were called to the 6600 block of Meadow Lake Place around 7:45 p.m. That's where officers found a male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the person died at UNM Hospital.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.


