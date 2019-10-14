Homicide numbers up from last year, data shows

"We're actually ahead of where we were last year at this moment," said APD spokesman Gilbert. "That's unfortunate. We have peaks and valleys when it comes to homicides."

Albuquerque Police investigated 69 homicides in 2018. That number was down from 72 homicides in 2017.

"The best we can do is just start attacking all of the factors or what's the nexus to the homicide," Gallegos said.

This year, APD started sending response teams after deadly incidents to talk to people in the community, let them know they are there, and talk to them about what they believe to be the root of the problem.

Because many of those crimes involved guns, the department is starting to use and expand new technology for the crime gun intelligence center.

"We're connecting a lot of either homicides or maybe non-fatal shootings and we're seeing some of the same characters or offenders who are shooting multiple times," Gallegos said. "So we're tying those guns to different crimes."

APD is looking into getting gunshot monitoring technology for high crime areas. It would mean real time alerts consisting of how many shots were fired and from where.

"We're tackling crimes from all sides, but we also understand when people see this or they hear about something they feel that crime, even if they're not connected to it,” Gallegos said.

APD told KOB 4 that they will soon be announcing a new system to target violent crimes.

The homicide data does not include homicides being investigated by BCSO. A BCSO spokesperson told KOB 4 they are investigating nine homicides so far this year.