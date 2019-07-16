Homicide suspect turns himself in to police | KOB 4
Homicide suspect turns himself in to police

Donald Duquette Donald Duquette | 

Marian Camacho
July 16, 2019 11:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man has turned himself in to police for the shooting death of a man on I-40. It happened early Monday morning on the Eastbound I-40 on-ramp to I-25. 

Police found a man inside the vehicle dead from apparent gunshot wounds and closed off the on-ramp for hours while they investigated.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Donald Duquette, showed up to a police station crying Monday night and turned himself into police. 

He told officers he thought he was being followed and that's when he fired shots at the vehicle. Police say there were multiple bullet holes in the driver side door of the victim's vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified as police continue work to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

