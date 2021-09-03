Homicide suspect will remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A judge ruled Friday to keep 19-year-old Trey Bausby behind bars, with no conditions of release.



He is accused of stabbing Jessica Benavidez to death in the parking lot of a Northeast Heights motel in January. A judge released Bausby to a halfway house with an ankle monitor, but he was arrested again last week after police say he cut the monitor off and disappeared.



APD says it was almost 24 hours before they were notified, and took officers two days to track Bausby down. This time, Judge Bruce Fox says he will be held without bond and without CCP.



Judge Fox also set a 30-day deadline for police to turn over reports for this case. The defense voiced their frustration, saying they have not yet seen any paperwork.

“I don't want there to be any more time,” the defender said. “We needed this months ago.”