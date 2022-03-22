Homicide victim’s family reacts to judge’s decision

Otero has tried to take proactive steps since her son’s death to help reform New Mexico’s criminal justice system, and get justice.

"I have gathered families together to let them know they're not alone, we have together created a group of mothers who have lost their children, we have fought legislation to try and change the laws,” said Otero.

But with every step forward, has come more steps back.

"How do I give hope to other families? How do I give hope to other families if I couldn't even get justice for my son? It has just been an emotional rollercoaster for us,” said Otero. “I take this as a big loss for us, we relive this over and over again. And this has just been pain to my very core."

The other suspect in Elias’s case, Anna Bella Dukes, turned herself into police in January, about a month after Adrian Avila. She waived her pretrial detention hearing, and is still in jail.