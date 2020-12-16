Homicide victim's girlfriend says BCSO is not doing enough to solve case

"Why haven't they done anything yet? We know you guys have proof. You know, we'd like for you guys to do something,” Rascon said.

BCSO said they do have persons of interest identifies in Martinez’s homicide case, and are waiting on evidence to be processed. Comparatively, some homicide cases in Albuquerque take much longer than three months to lead to an arrest.

Rascon said she believes the suspects responsible are still causing trouble.

"They drive by our house. They'll park in front of our gate, honking, throwing **** into the yard. Shooting guns,” she said.

"I don't know if the harassment has to do with them trying to scare us, but it's already getting old,” she added.

Rascon said she feels Martinez’s case is not a priority to BCSO because of their criminal histories.

"It takes a lot of time for them to come out to even come and see us. Sometimes they won't come for two days after when you call,” she said.

She fears no action from BCSO could eventually lead to more violence.

"They need to do something before somebody else gets hurt,” she said.