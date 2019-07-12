Honeywell expands operations in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Honeywell expands operations in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
July 12, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technologies is bringing 50 technical positions to the Duke City, according to Albuquerque Business First

The new jobs could be filled by those set to lose their jobs at Honeywell Aerospace, which is slated to leave Albuquerque by the end of the year.

Honeywell FM&T employs about 250 people in Albuquerque among eight offices.

Updated: July 12, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: July 12, 2019 04:36 PM

