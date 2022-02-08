Honoring Black History Month in Albuquerque

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – February is Black History Month and community members are honoring and celebrating the month in Albuquerque.
The City of Albuquerque's Office of Equity & Inclusion is hosting several events throughout the month, including an event with New Mexico United.
The Black History Month Community Clinic and Celebration will be taking place Feb. 19, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Dennis Chavez Community Center. The event will feature a free youth soccer clinic, education about Black history and many freebies for kids – including jerseys, balls and food.
"The Spectrum of Blackness: Diversity Within the Black Community" will also be taking place virtually Feb. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. The event looks into colorism, seeing diversity within the Black/African American community and how systemic structures play a role in stereotypes.
Joy Wang sat down with Nichole Rogers, a liaison with the Office of Black Community Engagement, to discuss Black History Month and the events taking place.
For a full list of events, visit the City of Albuquerque's website.
