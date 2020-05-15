Hope Christian High School surprised with graduation celebration

“Because we know this year hasn’t turned out exactly how they envisioned, but we still wanted to celebrate them. They worked hard,” she said.

The students had to complete their senior year while distance learning from home, and were not able to see their teachers and classmates in person.

“It’s just so refreshing to be able to see people in person and just to see their eyes and their smile it really brings back the feel of family, which Hope really has,” said Terry Heisey, the head of school. “We’re a smaller school with smaller classes so we’re able to do special things like this and it is just fantastic to see the kids in person.”

The school says their graduation ceremony hasn’t been canceled, just postponed, so eventually the graduates will get to walk across the stage and get their diploma together.

“Everyone has had to adapt to this,” said Atencio-Lindsay. “Students, parents, administrators and teachers alike. But I think we’ve come out stronger. I think we are prepared for anything that hits us as a school.”