Hops Brewery opens up second location in Village of Los Ranchos

Ryan Laughlin
May 29, 2019 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hops Brewery opened their first location on Central amid the ART construction, and now they hope the 4th Street revitalization project will eventually bring business to their new location in the Village of Los Ranchos. 

"We were super excited to have it down here," said Austin Shull, who works alongside his family at the brewery. 

He said the old building was once a church, but now they'll be serving up hot food and cold drinks. 

The soft opening is this Friday, and the grand opening is June 7. 

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


May 29, 2019 06:44 PM
May 29, 2019 05:17 PM

