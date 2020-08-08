Horse racing returns to the Albuquerque Downs without fans in the stands | KOB 4
Horse racing returns to the Albuquerque Downs without fans in the stands

Patrick Hayes
Created: August 08, 2020 05:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Horse racing returned to the Downs Racetrack and Casino Sunday for the first time since March.

Fans are still not allowed to watch the races in-person unless they make a reservation at one of the track’s restaurants like the Jockey and Turf Club, which are located on the third floor and offer patio dining.

Track officials said they’re making sure they follow all the public health order rules.

People who work with the horses are also required to wear masks. 

One horse owner said the return of racing offers some degree of normality. 

“It’s a big deal to be able to come out here and watch the horses run. It’s a big deal for me especially when we own the horses. It’s been nice to see some people we haven’t seen since the virus has been down. It’s kind of nice to see things getting back to normal, even in a weird way,” she said.

Track officials said they can accommodate about 200 people in their restaurants while operating at half capacity.

To learn more, click here.


