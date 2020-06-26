Horse slaughtered in Corrales

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities are investigating the slaughtering of a horse in Corrales.
"Whoever killed the horse kind of butchered it, took some hind quarter meat and back straps from the horse," said Corrales Police Department Lt. David Wiley.
Police believe the incident happened either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Animal Services have since launched extra patrols of the area, and horse owners are taking extra precautions.
"Everybody is on higher alert," said Jodi Irick, Corrales Horse & Mule People (CHAMP) member. "I noticed some other people are putting up more lighting on the property. Everybody's just watching their back more than we used to."
Irick said CHAMP is raising money for a reward to help find out who killed the horse.
"There is going to be a very substantial reward," she said. "If somebody knows something say something -- give us a clue. The Corrales police is working with other departments in the area, and I just really hope they can find the person or persons who did this and get them in jail."
