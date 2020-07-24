Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former CEO of a rural hospital in northwestern New Mexico is alleging in a lawsuit that his contract was unfairly terminated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



Filed in federal court on Thursday, the lawsuit from David Conejo and his hospital management company takes aim at the board chairwoman and medical staff at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup.



Doctors and nurses at Rehoboth staged a public protest in May to criticize staffing levels and call for the ouster of Conejo.



The lawsuit seeks payment for damages to Conejo’s reputation and loss of earnings.

