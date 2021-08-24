Hospitality industry renews its plea for more workers

Perez says his group employs about 2,600 people, but they’re currently between 500-1,000 workers short.

“We have everything from management positions to hourly associates so we're definitely in a pinch,” said Perez.

Leaders of the New Mexico Hospitality Association say there are openings in every county in the state, and they encourage people to move fast.

"I can't imagine with the shift that's going to happen in early September that there won't be more people out there,” said Kathy Komoll, the CEO of the association. “And that's why we want to get the word out-- that this is the time to start looking for a job."

According to a survey done by the association in June and July, 70% of businesses in the association are paying higher wages than pre-pandemic.

"Even for jobs with no experience required or limited experience required, we're seeing the pay rate go anywhere from $10.50 up to $20 an hour,” said Komoll.

You can find job openings for the Heritage group here, and more listings from across the state through the Hospitality Association’s website.