Hospitals have opt-out policy for health care workers hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine

UNM Hospital and Lovelace have the same opt-out policy.

If opting-out results in extra vaccine, they will be given to others in the health care industry who work with patients on a daily basis.

New Mexico is among one of four states participating in a pilot program with Pfizer for distributing the vaccine.

Dr. Salvon-Harman said the relationship with Pfizer has been beneficial.

"Presbyterian did participate with Pfizer in an initial test of distribution to validate the use of shipping containers and the tracking devices that are built into it," he said. "It went very well. I don't know that the results were widely publicized but it was really a real-time exercise for the actual shipping from Pfizer to the receiving location in New Mexico. No significant hiccups. No glitches."

