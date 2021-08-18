Hospitals, schools prepared for new state mandate

As for hospitals – UNM, Presbyterian, and Lovelace all said they are ready to handle the changes that might come with this new mandate. Representatives said a majority of their staff is already fully vaccinated.

NMDOH also responded with the following statement:

“Roughly 90% of doctors and nurses in New Mexico are vaccinated, and we have no indications at this point that we’re likely to see a large number of vacant positions. We expect that the vast majority of health care workers will make the responsible, science-based choice: getting vaccinated is safe, and it will save lives.”

A NMDOH representative said the Medical Reserve Corps has 1,351 registered nurses ready to step in, and 5,000 medical and non-medical volunteers at the ready as well.