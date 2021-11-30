Hospitals see rise in patients amid operating at crisis standards of care

Across Presbyterian Hospitals, more than 200 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

"We run much higher than our licensed capacity as well and we brought in over 500 nurses to staff every bed," Presbyterian Healthcare Services Dr. Jason Mitchell said. "There are no empty beds at Presbyterian."

Health officials say it is too soon to see if the current vaccines will be effective against the Omicron variant, even as it dominates headlines. However, healthcare workers are bracing for what is coming.

"We're continuing to see it grow and as we look at the modeling and the data, it looks like it's going to continue to grow through December," Dr. Mitchell said.

According to COVID-19 tracking data, New Mexico reached the peak for hospitalizations in December 2020 with more than 900 patients. Hospital officials say if all New Mexicans were to get vaccinated against the virus, the pandemic would end in six to seven weeks.