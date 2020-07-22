NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Due to an unexpected shortage of testing supplies, the University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian and Lovelace Health Systems have all temporarily discontinued asymptomatic COVID-19 testing. This includes drive-thru testing sites.
The hospitals are facing "an unanticipated disruption in COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing supplies."
Only patients with COVID-19 systems will be able to get tested, according to a joint release issued by the three health systems.
However, Presbyterian will continue to also test those who have had exposure to a known COVID-19 infection.
To ensure timely access to a COVID-19 test for the most vulnerable patients, officials are encouraging community members with no COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure and workers looking for a clearance for their employer to visit the New Mexico Department of Health website for alternative testing locations.
