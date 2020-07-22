NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing | KOB 4
NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 22, 2020 12:26 PM
Created: July 22, 2020 11:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Due to an unexpected shortage of testing supplies, the University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian and Lovelace Health Systems have all temporarily discontinued asymptomatic COVID-19 testing. This includes drive-thru testing sites. 

The hospitals are facing "an unanticipated disruption in COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing supplies." 

Only patients with COVID-19 systems will be able to get tested, according to a joint release issued by the three health systems.

However, Presbyterian will continue to also test those who have had exposure to a known COVID-19 infection. 

Symptoms meeting the criteria for testing include: 

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • New loss of taste or smell 
  • Sore throat 
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

To ensure timely access to a COVID-19 test for the most vulnerable patients, officials are encouraging community members with no COVID-19 symptoms or known exposure and workers looking for a clearance for their employer to visit the New Mexico Department of Health website for alternative testing locations.


