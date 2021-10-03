2 hot air balloons hit power lines in North Valley

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two hot air balloons hit power lines in the North Valley Sunday morning.
A viewer photo shows one balloon's gondola on the ground with the balloon's envelope draped over the power lines near Daniel Circle.
Another viewer shared video of another balloon that hit power lines closer to 2nd Street and Ranchitos.
No injuries were reported.
Final update #ABQNW outage. A hot air balloon was temporarily wrapped in power lines. That balloon has since been cleared with no reported injuries. A special thanks to our PNM crews and first responders for working together and keeping everyone safe!— PNM (@PNMtalk) October 3, 2021
