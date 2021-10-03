2 hot air balloons hit power lines in North Valley | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 03, 2021 10:26 AM
Created: October 03, 2021 09:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two hot air balloons hit power lines in the North Valley Sunday morning. 

A viewer photo shows one balloon's gondola on the ground with the balloon's envelope draped over the power lines near Daniel Circle. 

Another viewer shared video of another balloon that hit power lines closer to 2nd Street and Ranchitos.

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


