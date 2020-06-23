Hot air balloon rides still available through Rainbow Ryders

So for those who are still itching to fly – they still can.

"In all three of our cities: Colorado Springs, Phoenix and Albuquerque, we are absolutely thrilled to death with the responses that we're getting," Appelman said. "There's that pent up demand. People want to get out."

To do that safely, they have been changing things up a bit. First, the Rainbow Ryders made their cancellation policy more flexible. They are also temperature-scanning all of their guests and deep cleaning their balloons and vans before and after every ride.

"Rainbow Ryders for the last 38 years has been flying people safely, so we were very quick to adapt to the changes," Appelman said.

For those who want to wait until the Balloon Fiesta resumes next year, the Rainbow Ryders will be back for that too.

"We are looking forward to us being able to go back to our normal times, smelling green chile and seeing 500 balloons in the air," Appelman said.