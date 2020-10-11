Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing

During the flight, Zerek and his wife Caryn, who was part of the chase crew on the ground, realized their balloon was drifting somewhere familiar—their house.

"So I figured I'd go fly by the house, drop a bag and say 'I flew over the house and I've got something to prove it,’ but then we also got the opportunity to land, so I was like 'I'm not going to pass that up,’” Zerek said.

Chopper 4 was able to capture the exact moment Zerek landed safely.

“So Zerek's been a pilot for four years, and this has been a goal. And he actually hit that goal this year, so it was kind of one of those ‘hurrah’ moments for us,” Caryn said.

In a year like 2020, everyone can use a little “hurrah” moment like this one.

"With a crazy tumultuous year it's a fun thing to be able to check off my pilot bucket list,” Zerek said.