Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing

Kai Porter
Updated: October 11, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: October 11, 2020 04:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When Zerek Welz took off in his bright yellow, mustache hot air balloon named “Guilty” Saturday morning, he had no idea where he would land.
"We took off early in the morning to do a dawn patrol flight. I figured I'd end up a little bit further into Rio Rancho based on how the winds were going,” Zerek said.
Sometimes, Zerek said, flight patterns can be totally unpredictable.
"So we're really sort of at the mercy of the wind. We have a general idea of where we'll end up. We can change our altitude to change the direction that we go, and the forecasts are right some of the time, but totally wrong a lot of the time also, so it's kind of a best guess scenario,” he added.
During the flight, Zerek and his wife Caryn, who was part of the chase crew on the ground, realized their balloon was drifting somewhere familiar—their house.
"So I figured I'd go fly by the house, drop a bag and say 'I flew over the house and I've got something to prove it,’ but then we also got the opportunity to land, so I was like 'I'm not going to pass that up,’” Zerek said.
Chopper 4 was able to capture the exact moment Zerek landed safely.
“So Zerek's been a pilot for four years, and this has been a goal. And he actually hit that goal this year, so it was kind of one of those ‘hurrah’ moments for us,” Caryn said.
In a year like 2020, everyone can use a little “hurrah” moment like this one.
"With a crazy tumultuous year it's a fun thing to be able to check off my pilot bucket list,” Zerek said.
