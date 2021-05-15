Hot air balloonists host memorial ascension to honor fellow pilot

Donley was also a U.S. Air Force veteran and a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team.

“Dean was just a good ‘ol guy. Twenty years out of the Air Force, and he's been all over the world,” Appelman said.

“He loved Albuquerque, he loved ballooning, he lived life full and even though he went way too early, he got to enjoy it as much as he could,” he added.