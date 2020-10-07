Hot air balloons lift off across Albuquerque | KOB 4
Hot air balloons lift off across Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 07, 2020 07:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hot air balloons lifted off across Albuquerque Wednesday morning as part of the city's Balloon Fall Fest. 

Dispersed balloon launches are taking place from various city parks on the mornings of Oct. 7, 10, and 11 at the following locations: 

  • Balloon Fiesta Park
  • Ventana Ranch Park
  • Mariposa Basin Park
  • Vista del Norte Park
  • North Domingo Baca Park 

Balloons lifted off shortly after sunrise. No spectators are allowed at any of the launch locations. 

Balloon Fiesta Park will also be open to balloonists every day until Oct. 11.

“It might feel a little different than normal, but thanks to our great hot air balloon pilots, we’re keeping Albuquerque’s traditions alive this year,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We hope everyone enjoys waking up this week to hot air balloons in the sky. Don’t come to the launch sites, but take in the view from wherever you are.”

Balloon crews are spaced out and limited to five people. 


