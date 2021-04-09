Hotel Albuquerque bringing back furloughed employees, hiring more staff

Adrian Montoya, general manager of the hotel and board president of the Greater Albuquerque and lodging association, has seen a broader picture of the pandemic-induced challenges.

"We've been one of the industries that has been affected the most by the pandemic," he said. "But we definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel. We continue to get busier and busier each and every day."

Montoya said people can make a career in the hospitality industry.

"At 18 years old, I was a bellman at this property, formerly known as Sheraton Old Town. Not only was I able to move up in this company, but now I'm fortunate enough to be the general manager. So we look forward to interviewing and potentially hiring candidates today, to potentially haven an opportunity just like I did," he said.