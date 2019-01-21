Hotel officials want more resources to combat thieves

He said, “So the hotels in town have hired private security at a considerable expense per month. That has reduced the number of incidents but it has not stopped incidents.”

According Vaidya, the city has a bad reputation when it comes to out-of-towners.

He said, “Unfortunately, the city of Albuquerque has a reputation throughout the country now – that it is very likely that you’re going to have some kind of issues whether it’s car theft or car broken into.”

As KOB previously reported, Vaidya previously wanted to earmark some of the tax dollars charged to guests to be earmarked for security upgrades.

However, there wasn’t enough support.

Now, he wants more police officers to patrol hotel parking lots.

Vaidya said he has seen improvements though since Mayor Tim Keller took office.