Hotel that hosted John Wayne to house homeless patients

Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras
Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras
The Associated Press
Created: April 03, 2020 11:12 AM
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A western New Mexico hotel that once hosted John Wayne and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan will use one of its buildings to house homeless respiratory patients.
The Gallup Independent reported that El Rancho Hotel agreed this week to offer its space if health care workers needed places for critical patients affected by COVID-19.
El Rancho Hotel officials said patients will be placed in a separate building across the parking lot from the central hotel. The building has enough space for up to 20 homeless people.
The hotel agreed to lend space after it was called by New Mexico’s governor’s office.
State officials are working to locate additional space to accommodate a potential surge in COVID-19 patients needing hospital care.
Located on Route 66 near the Arizona state line, El Rancho Hotel hosted to actors Reagan, Wayne, Katherine Hepburn, and Spencer Tracy.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
New Mexico has more than 400 cases, with dozens of people hospitalized. The state also has reported seven deaths related to the virus.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)