Hotel to go up east of downtown Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
February 20, 2019 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new hotel will be built east of downtown Albuquerque.
According to the Albuquerque Business First, the six-story hotel will break ground in March at the corner of Broadway and Central.
Many people who live in the area believe the hotel will be a nice addition to the neighborhood.
“I think it would be great. It would do tons of business for us, definitely," said Casey Shearer, who is a server at Standard Diner.
Shearer believes a hotel with 170 rooms would bring more potential customers.
“We can't wait, we can't wait for it,” Shearer said. “It will be a lot of fun.”
Albuquerque Business First reports that the hotel will be a dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and a Homewood Suites.
Construction is expected to last about a year.
