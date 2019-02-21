House bill could force Balloon Fiesta to start an hour earlier

“The times of Balloon Fiesta sessions are based on sunrise and sunset rather than the time on the clock,” says Tom Garrity, a spokesperson for the Fiesta. “The air is more stable shortly after sunrise than it is around the middle of the day. So if sunrise is at 6:00 a.m. rather than 7:00 a.m., the morning flights would start at about 6:00 rather than about 7:00.”

In addition to the Mass Ascension events, the Balloon Fiesta also offers evening glows that begin at dusk. Garrity did not say if any evening events would be impacted, but they have traditionally been held at 6:00 p.m.

HB 73, which would remove New Mexico’s observance of Daylight Savings Time, passed the house in a narrow 35-32 vote on Wednesday. The bill would effectively put New Mexico on the same hour as California for eight months out of the year.

On Thursday, the Senate passed a different bill, 25-17, that would keep the state permanently on Daylight Savings Time. SB 226 would place New Mexico on the same hour as Dallas and Chicago four months during the winter.

