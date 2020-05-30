House bill gives businesses more time to use paycheck protection program loans

U.S. Rep. Xochitl Toress Small voted for the bill and said small businesses in New Mexico haven’t had enough time to use the money because a lot of companies have been closed during the pandemic.

“That’s why I fought for getting this legislation that extends that period so they have more time to spend the money when they'll be able to use it and be open and start rebuilding our economy," she said.

“Our local businesses are relying on us to help them weather the economic impacts of this public health emergency, but there were issues in the Paycheck Protection Program that blocked them from getting the help they need,” said U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland.

“So, we’re fixing those problems so that the most vulnerable small businesses, especially minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses have the flexibility to get the resources they urgently need,” she added.

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan also supported the bill, which passed the House 417-1.

If approved, the PPP Flexibility Act would give business owners until the end of the year to use money from the loan which can be forgiven if certain requirements are met.

“By changing the terms of use and repayment for PPP loans, New Mexico’s small businesses now have the flexibility they need to help keep their doors open and staff employed while avoiding being saddled with debt,” said Torres Small.

Torres Small also voted for the TRUTH Act, which would have required the Small Business Administration to release the names of the companies that received more than $2 million in PPP loans.

“Unfortunately, in failing to pass the TRUTH Act, Congress has let down small business owners across the country and dealt another blow to their confidence in relief programs. Transparency is essential to accountability, and I urge my colleagues reconsider taking up this legislation.”

The PPP Flexibility Act will now head to the Senate, which is back in session next week.