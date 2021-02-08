House bill that would establish paid family and medical leave passes first committee

"I think the number of employees is extremely critical. Extremely critical. Especially when this is across the board regardless of industries that have been open and thriving like big box corporations who haven't missed a beat that have been made extremely wealthy during COVID, as compared to the small mom-and-pop down the street that don't know how they're making it to the next month, to the next month, to the next month,” said State Rep. Rebecca Down (R-District 38).

Sponsors of the bill said they plan to include an exemption for small businesses, but the details are still being worked out.

"So we're trying to get to that magical number that will allow some small businesses to not have to contribute to the fund, but also enough so that the fund is sustainable,” said Rep. Christine Chandler (D-District 43).

This bill now heads to its second committee.