Mobile home catches fire in Bernalillo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 15, 2020 06:36 PM
Created: January 15, 2020 06:00 PM

BERNALILLO, N.M.- A residential fire sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky Wednesday night.

The mobile home is located on Venada Plaza Drive and highway 528, according to city of Bernalillo fire dispatch.

The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m., and several units are on scene trying to extinguish it.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the fire or how it started. 


