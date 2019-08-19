House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves | KOB 4
House damaged by fire becomes target for thieves

Kassi Nelson
August 19, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A northeast Albuquerque house that caught fire in April continues to be a target for thieves.

Tanya Shearer, who bought the home, near Central and Wyoming, from her mother after her father died, said the house has been broken into six times since the fire.

“We're already in a bad place and this doesn't help at all,” she said.

On Sunday, someone tipped over the port-a-potty Shearer’s contractors are using while they repair the fire damage.

“I think the port-a-potty thing was just a random someone, just being a jerk,” Shearer said.

Shearer called police after the break-ins. Officers dusted for fingerprints, but she hasn’t received an update on the cases.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: August 19, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: August 19, 2019 04:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

