House lawmakers to continue special session Monday

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-District 25) said he’s not leaving a single stone unturned and will look at all possible revenue streams to make the state solvent.

“We may be looking at all the above and of course it wasn't long ago we were in this situation in 2017. We faced a similar situation and again tax reform is something we have to look at and there's things that can be fixed on all sides of that,” he said.

The biggest question is who will feel the brunt of the budget cuts. Democratic lawmakers said the new budget is not cutting public education funding, but other education advocates said students and schools will feel the blows from a cut in social services.

“Students across New Mexico are going to be suffering. There's more costs for the schools because of the pandemic. The pandemic laid bare the inequalities in our school system, and they're going to get even worse because of the greater need for social services when kids come back,” said Charles Goodmacher, Director Of Government Affairs at Transform Education New Mexico Coalition.

Lawmakers on both sides said they’re looking at a shortfall right now because people are not spending as much money, reducing the state’s tax revenue.

A handful of bills are headed to the governor’s office for her approval.

PASSED BILLS:

SB 4 will allow county clerks to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters. It also includes updated public health requirements in response to the pandemic.

HB 5 will create a Civil Rights Commission, which will allow experts to make recommendations on potential violations to state constitutional rights. It could also propose to limit or remove qualified immunity.

BILLS DELAYED UNTIL MONDAY: