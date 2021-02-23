House lawmakers to debate state budget during Wednesday floor session

"We've got increases in public education,” Lundstrom said. “$175 million more, that's 5.5 percent. We've put money in there for extended learning.”

The proposed budget also includes a 4.6% spending increase of $332 million over the current budget. Lundstrom said that new money mostly came from increased oil and gas revenue. This comes as President Biden issued a moratorium on new permits for oil and gas drilling on federal land. Lundstrom said while there’s been no immediate impact on state revenue, it’s possible that could change in the future.

"We are very concerned about it. We want to make sure that we have a strong reserve should those permits decline and should the whole oil and gas industry start declining,” she said.

The budget proposal still has several more hurdles to clear before it lands on the governor’s desk. Once the budget passes on the House floor, it’ll head to the Senate where lawmakers can make changes to it during the committee process.