House majority leader resigns amid corruption investigation

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 30, 2021 04:03 PM
Created: July 30, 2021 03:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton has resigned from the New Mexico House of Representatives, including from her position as House majority leader.
Law enforcement agents executed search warrants at the home and business of state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton Wednesday morning.
She is suspected of pocketing public money through her work with Albuquerque Public Schools. She is under investigation for racketeering, money laundering and receiving illegal kickbacks.
The House Democratic Caucus will meet Saturday, July 31 to discuss the resignation. The Bernalillo County Commission will be responsible for appointing a new member to carry out the remainder of her current term.
In her resignation letter, Rep. Williams Stapleton denies all the allegations against her.
To read her resignation letter, click here.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
MORE:
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company