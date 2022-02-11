House passes bill to increase penalties for second-degree murder

SANTA FE, N.M. — The House unanimously passed House Bill 79 Friday afternoon, after very little debate on the floor.

"Murder one and murder two should be the two stiffest penalties on the books, and then everything else should be relative to that, so this will put it as the second stiffest penalty in New Mexico," said state Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque, a sponsor of the bill.