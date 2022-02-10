House passes 'chop shop' bill

SANTA FE, N.M. — A bill to curb car theft cleared the House Thursday afternoon. House Bill 69 will now head over to the Senate.

"This may be one of the most impactful policy bills we do in this session to really crack down on organized chop shop crimes, as well as the phenomena of metal theft causing massive amounts of criminal damage," said state Rep. Antonio "Moe" Maestas, D-Albuquerque.