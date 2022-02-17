House Speaker Egolf will not run for reelection

According to the speaker, this is the first time in 60 years that someone has voluntarily stepped down from the position.

The House will vote on a replacement speaker during the regular season in January 2023.

House Democrats will caucus later this year or early next year to select a candidate. That candidate is likely to be the odds-on favorite for the speaker position as Democrats currently hold a significant advantage they are likely to retain.

All 70 House seats are up for reelection this year.