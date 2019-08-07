House Speaker urges governor to hold special session about domestic terrorism
August 07, 2019 07:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's Speaker of the House Brian Egolf said the state needs to do more to combat domestic terrorism.
Egolf urged Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to gather legislators in Santa Fe for a special session.
"There are terrorists in this country who are motivated to kill and attack people of color and immigrants," Egolf said. "The seriousness of the problem cannot be overstated."
Egolf said New Mexico lawmakers need to convene with the FBI and local law enforcement to find out what they need to make it easier to investigate and prosecute those that are organizing domestic terrorism.
Lujan Grisham said his request is premature – the governor's summit planned for next week will take a look at how the state can be "proactive and identify actionable steps."
A statement reads in part:
"The governor organized next week's summit as quickly as could be done and is eager for what comes out of it. Her sense of urgency on this issue is very real."
Egolf said it can't wait, and the governor's response needs to be swift and certain.
For legislators around the state to leave their jobs and go to Santa Fe, it's about $50,000 a day for a taxpayer-funded special session.
