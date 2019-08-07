House Speaker urges governor to hold special session about domestic terrorism

Egolf said New Mexico lawmakers need to convene with the FBI and local law enforcement to find out what they need to make it easier to investigate and prosecute those that are organizing domestic terrorism.

Lujan Grisham said his request is premature – the governor's summit planned for next week will take a look at how the state can be "proactive and identify actionable steps."

A statement reads in part:

"The governor organized next week's summit as quickly as could be done and is eager for what comes out of it. Her sense of urgency on this issue is very real."

Egolf said it can't wait, and the governor's response needs to be swift and certain.

For legislators around the state to leave their jobs and go to Santa Fe, it's about $50,000 a day for a taxpayer-funded special session.