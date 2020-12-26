House to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

“I’m ready to vote to bring more relief to New Mexico families,” she said in a statement. “I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet and the torture folks feel when deciding which bills to pay and how they’re going to put food on the table."

“We’ve been fighting for this for months, and finally, the president came around after he blocked negotiations since summer,” she added.

Lawmakers will also vote to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The $740 billion defense spending bill received bipartisan support. However, the president vetoed the bill, which included raises for the military.

"Unfortunately, the act fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military's history, and contradicts efforts by my administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions," Trump wrote in a lengthy statement to Congress.

Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small tweeted the veto put national security and military raises at stake.

“I will continue to stand up for our service members and vote to override this veto,” Torres Small wrote online.

Sen. Martin Heinrich shared that sentiment.

“This is another dangerous move by President Trump to put his own interests ahead of the country’s,” said Heinrich.

The House and Senate will need a two-thirds majority to override the veto.

The House said it plans to meet on Monday. The Senate has announced plans to meet Tuesday.