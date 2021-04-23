ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Churches and other houses of worship can now operate at 100% capacity, according to a revised public health order issued Friday.

Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the change was made in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that enjoin states from enforcing capacity limits on churches that are more restrictive than other entities like factories and schools.