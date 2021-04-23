Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Churches and other houses of worship can now operate at 100% capacity, according to a revised public health order issued Friday.
Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the change was made in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that enjoin states from enforcing capacity limits on churches that are more restrictive than other entities like factories and schools.
Houses of worship can operate at 100% regardless of the color-coded risk level of their county.
State officials are still strongly encouraging that houses of worship enact social distancing measures to minimize risk of viral spread.
Legacy Church shared the following statement with KOB 4 regarding the change:
“We are glad the court has recognized our God given right to assemble and worship without needing the governor’s permission. But it’s tragic that the state has stubbornly stuck to dictatorial measures that have done more harm than good.”
